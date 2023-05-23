Missouri track and field will begin competition in the NCAA West Regional Championships on Wednesday at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California.
The Tigers are sending 22 athletes to the regional. Athletes must finish in the top 12 in their respective events to qualify for the NCAA Championships, which begin June 7 in Austin, Texas.
The Tigers begin competition at noon Wednesday, when Battle alum Sam Innes competes in the men’s hammer throw. MU senior Chris Conrad will also compete Wednesday, running in the first round of the men’s 800-meter race, which begins at 9:50 p.m.
Women’s track and field
Mizzou is sending 16 women to Sacramento.
Of the athletes, 15 of them will be competing in field events. Sophomore Kelsey Schweizer will be the lone woman racing on the track, as she competes in the 800.
The Tigers will have five athletes competing in the women’s javelin. Leading the way for Mizzou is graduate student Sophia Rivera, who finished second in the Southeastern Conference Championships on May 11 after tossing the javelin 183 feet, 8 inches.
Missouri will also have four athletes competing in the triple jump, three in the discus, two in the hammer throw and one in the high jump.
Men’s track and field
The Tigers are sending six men to regionals.
Headlining the group is high jumper Roberto Vilches. The senior is coming off a victory at the SEC Championships after clearing 7-3. Vilches is looking for his second consecutive berth to the NCAA Championships.
Joining Conrad, Innes and Vilches is Georgi Nachev, who will compete in the men’s triple jump, Mitchell Small, who will run in the men’s 5,000, and Mitchell Weber, who will throw in the men’s discus.