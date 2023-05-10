Christopher Conrad

Christopher Conrad

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri track and field is set to start competition in the Southeastern Conference Championships, which will begin Thursday and end Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

MU athletes will aim to finish with results that will place them within the top 48 in the region in their respective events to qualify for the West Regional Championships starting May 24.

