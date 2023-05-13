Missouri track and field wrapped up its week at the Southeastern Conference Championships with several individual top-10 finishes Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but fell just short of securing any podium places on the final day of competition.

On Friday, however, Missouri’s Roberto Vilches took gold in the men’s high jump, recording a leap of 7 feet, 3 inches to notch the Tigers’ lone event win of the week.

