Missouri track and field wrapped up its week at the Southeastern Conference Championships with several individual top-10 finishes Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but fell just short of securing any podium places on the final day of competition.
On Friday, however, Missouri’s Roberto Vilches took gold in the men’s high jump, recording a leap of 7 feet, 3 inches to notch the Tigers’ lone event win of the week.
The senior, who last won the SEC title in the 2022 Indoor Championships, recored his best jump of the season to take the title over Auburn’s Dontavious Hill and Mississippi State’s Tony Jones. Both Hill and Jones were seeded in front of Vilches.
The women’s team finished the week in 10th place with 45 points, while the men’s team finished the week were last with 18 points.
Three Tigers walked away with fourth-place finishes, all on the women’s side. Arianna Fisher took fourth in the triple jump after a mark of 44-4¼, Kaia Harris placed fourth in the discus after a 188-8 toss, and Claudina Diaz’s 6-¾ leap in the high jump gave her the same finish.
In total, four MU athletes placed in the top 10 in the triple jump. Mirieli Santos (44-1¼) was sixth, Euphenie Andre (43-10) placed seventh, and Mara Häusler (42-1¼) finished ninth.
Joining Harris in the discus top 10 was Emily Offenheiser (178-7) in sixth.
Mitch Weber finished the men’s discus final in fifth after a 188-7 toss. He was two places ahead of teammate Rece Rowan (181-7) in seventh.
Chris Conrad was Missouri’s final top-10 finisher of the day, placing eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 48.70 seconds.
Arkansas swept the team titles with 134 points on the women’s side and 149 points on the men’s side.
The Tigers next travel May 24-27 to Sacramento, California, for the first round of the NCAA Championship.
CC track and field closes regular season, readies for nationals
Columbia College track and field competed in the USF Fighting Chance Invite, closing its regular season in Joliet, Illinois.
Gavin Frantz finished second in the hammer throw with a 179-6 toss, and Alexander Dukes placed fourth in the 10,000 (32:03.99).
On the women’s side, Madeline Burton finished third in the javelin with a 129-0 mark, and Emma Homfeldt took fifth in the 5,000 in 19:04.77.
The Cougars next compete at NAIA Outdoor Nationals on May 24 in Marion, Indiana.