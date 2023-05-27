Claudina Diaz

Claudina Diaz

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri track and field finished up its week at the NCAA West Regionals on Saturday in Sacramento, California, where three more athletes earned berths to Austin, Texas, for the NCAA Championships.

Claudina Diaz was among four athletes in the women’s high jump to clear 6 feet, ¾ of an inch, to tie for the best mark of the day and seal her spot in Austin. The jump also set the new highest height in regional first-round history.

