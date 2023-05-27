Missouri track and field finished up its week at the NCAA West Regionals on Saturday in Sacramento, California, where three more athletes earned berths to Austin, Texas, for the NCAA Championships.
Claudina Diaz was among four athletes in the women’s high jump to clear 6 feet, ¾ of an inch, to tie for the best mark of the day and seal her spot in Austin. The jump also set the new highest height in regional first-round history.
Euphenie Andre advanced in the women’s triple jump, finishing ninth with a 43-9¼ leap.
Arianna Fisher and Mara Hausler just missed out on a berth to the NCAA Championships with their teammate in the triple jump. Fisher finished 14th after a 43-1½ attempt, and Hausler was a spot behind in 15th after jumping 42-9¾. The top 12 advanced to Austin. Mirieli Santos also did not qualify, recording a 41-10½ for 24th place.
Kaia Harris sealed her spot in the national championships with a ninth-place finish in the women’s discus. Her throw of 178-6 put her among the 12 qualifying athletes and ahead of non-qualifying MU teammates Emily Offenheiser (157-10) and Ames Burton (146-8).
Kelsey Schweizer finished 23rd in the women’s 800-meter quarterfinals, short of the qualifying mark. She crossed the line in 2 minutes, 10.57 seconds, which was a little more than five seconds slower than the last advancing time.
On Friday, Roberto Vilches and Chris Conrad both punched their ticket to the finals.
Vilches finished third in the high jump, leaping 7-1½. Conrad recorded a personal-best time of 1:46.79 to finish fifth overall and third in his heat.
Also Friday, Kansas distance runner and Hickman grad Chandler Gibbens stole the final qualifying spot in the men’s 5,000 with a time of 13:40.31. Gibbens finished sixth in his heat but was the second fastest time of athletes that did not advance via a top-five placement in their heat.
In total, Missouri will send seven athletes to the Lone Star State, as Friday and Saturday’s qualifiers join Sophia Rivera and Skylar Ciccolini, who advanced in the women’s javelin Thursday.