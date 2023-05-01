Missouri volleyball landed Syracuse right side hitter Naomi Franco on Monday, marking the fourth transfer the Tigers have added to their roster this offseason.
Franco adds depth at the net for MU after scoring 257 kills and recording the second-best hitting percentage at .227 during Syracuse’s 2022 campaign. The 6-foot-3 pin hitter also added 68 blocks for the Orange last season.
Throughout her three-year career at Syracuse, Franco recorded 479 kills, 143 blocks and 110 digs.
Under new coach Dawn Sullivan, the Tigers have also added libero Maya Sands (UNLV), outside hitter Dilara Gedikoglu (Arizona) and middle blocker Colleen Finney (Clemson).
Finney, a grad transfer, announced her commitment to MU on Friday. She started 24 of her 31 appearances for Clemson last season, recording 231 kills with a .207 hitting mark.