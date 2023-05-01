Naomi Franco

 Courtesy of Syracuse athletics

Missouri volleyball landed Syracuse right side hitter Naomi Franco on Monday, marking the fourth transfer the Tigers have added to their roster this offseason.

Franco adds depth at the net for MU after scoring 257 kills and recording the second-best hitting percentage at .227 during Syracuse’s 2022 campaign. The 6-foot-3 pin hitter also added 68 blocks for the Orange last season.