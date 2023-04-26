Dilara Gedikoglu

Dilara Gedikoglu

 Courtesy of Arizona athletics

Missouri volleyball landed the second transfer commitment of first-year volleyball coach Dawn Sullivan's tenure, picking up Arizona's Dilara Gedikoglu on Wednesday.

Gedikoglu, an outside hitter, joins the Tigers as a grad transfer after three seasons with the Wildcats, where she transferred after completing her true freshman campaign at Tulsa.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you