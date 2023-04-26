Missouri volleyball landed the second transfer commitment of first-year volleyball coach Dawn Sullivan's tenure, picking up Arizona's Dilara Gedikoglu on Wednesday.
Gedikoglu, an outside hitter, joins the Tigers as a grad transfer after three seasons with the Wildcats, where she transferred after completing her true freshman campaign at Tulsa.
Listed at 5 foot 10, the Alanya, Turkey, native played in 83 games in Tucson, Arizona. Last season, Gedikoglu (Geh-dee-KOH-luh) recorded 97 kills in 111 sets, which contributed to a .201 hitting percentage. She also played for the Wildcats' beach volleyball team in 2022, compiling a 16-15 individual record.
Before transferring to the Pac-12 team, Gedikoglu was named American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year while a Golden Hurricane.
She joins libero Maya Sands in MU's next class. Sands, like Sullivan, joined the Tigers from UNLV.
After tallying a 9-19 record in the 2022 season, including a 2-16 mark in Southeastern Conference play, Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois opted to not retain coach Joshua Taylor and hire Sullivan, who she also hired to UNLV.
Only seven of the 15 players from Missouri's 2022 team remain rostered for the 2023 season following several offseason transfers. Among those were outside hitters Anna Dixon and Kaylee Cox, who transferred to Florida and Western Kentucky, respectively.
Gedikoglu joins sophomore Janet deMarrais as the outside hitters on the Tigers' current roster.