On Wednesday, Missouri volleyball released its 2023 schedule, which features three nonconference tournaments before an 18-game conference schedule.
The Tigers begin their season with the Black & Gold Scrimmage on Aug. 12 before hosting an exhibition game against Iowa State on Aug. 19.
Missouri will host back-to-back tournaments Aug. 25-27 and Sept. 1-3 before traveling to Cincinnati for another tournament Sept. 8-9.
MU begins its Southeastern Conference slate Sept. 20 on the road against Tennessee. Mizzou will also travel to face LSU (Sept. 29), Texas A&M (Oct. 1), Arkansas (Oct. 8), Alabama (Oct. 11), Auburn (Oct. 20), Ole Miss (Oct. 29), Kentucky (Nov. 19) and Georgia (Nov. 25) as part of its SEC schedule.
Missouri’s home SEC schedule starts with a match against South Carolina on Sept. 24 and also includes bouts at the Hearnes Center against Kentucky (Oct. 6), Ole Miss (Oct. 15), Tennessee (Oct. 25), Mississippi State (Nov. 3), Georgia (Nov. 5), Texas A&M (Nov. 10), Auburn (Nov. 12) and Florida (Nov. 17).
In 2022, the Tigers went 9-19 overall and 2-16 in conference matches to finish last in the SEC.
On Dec. 18, Missouri named Dawn Sullivan its new coach after she spent five seasons leading UNLV.
The Tigers have added seven players through the transfer portal this offseason.