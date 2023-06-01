Kaylen Rush serves the ball (copy)

Kaylen Rush serves the ball Oct. 29, 2021, at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rush signed for Mizzou volleyball on Thursday.

 Beatrice Bankauskaite/Missourian

Missouri volleyball’s rebuild under new coach Dawn Sullivan reached 11 new players Thursday.

The Tigers announced the addition of four incoming freshmen, who will join seven transfers signed over the course of the offseason. Rock Bridge defensive specialist and libero Kaylen Rush, setters Sierra Dudley and Tatum Longnecker and outside hitter Chapel Dobbs, a Helias grad, all committed to Mizzou for the upcoming season.

