Missouri volleyball’s rebuild under new coach Dawn Sullivan reached 11 new players Thursday.
The Tigers announced the addition of four incoming freshmen, who will join seven transfers signed over the course of the offseason. Rock Bridge defensive specialist and libero Kaylen Rush, setters Sierra Dudley and Tatum Longnecker and outside hitter Chapel Dobbs, a Helias grad, all committed to Mizzou for the upcoming season.
Rush was a first-team all-Central Missouri Activities Conference selection in 2022 and holds the Bruins’ digs record with 784.
Dobbs, who is originally from Holts Summit, competed against Rush in the CMAC with the Crusaders. She was named conference’s co-offensive player of the year last season.
Dudley, a Spartanburg, South Carolina, native, led her high school to a state title last season and boasts 2,000 assists and 400 kills over the course of her career.
Longnecker holds her high school in Phoenix’s career assists record with 2,056, and joins the Tigers after a runner-up finish in the Arizona state championship in 2022. She has been committed to Mizzou since November, before Sullivan took the helm.
Missouri has been in rebuild mode after a X-X campaign in 2022, securing the signature of seven transfers over the offseason, most recently announcing the addition of Eastern Tennessee State transfer Kimani Johnston on Wednesday.