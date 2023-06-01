Missouri volleyball’s rebuild under new coach Dawn Sullivan has reached 11 new players.
The Tigers announced the signings of four incoming freshmen Thursday, adding to the seven transfers who committed over the course of the offseason.
Rock Bridge defensive specialist and libero Kaylen Rush, setters Sierra Dudley and Tatum Longnecker and outside hitter Chapel Dobbs, a Helias grad, make up the incoming crew.
Rush was a first-team all-Central Missouri Activities Conference selection in 2022 and holds the Bruins’ digs record with 784.
Dobbs, who is originally from Holts Summit, competed against Rush in the CMAC with the Crusaders. She was named the conference’s co-offensive player of the year last season.
Dudley, a Spartanburg, South Carolina, native, led her high school to a state title last season and boasts 2,000 assists and 400 kills over the course of her career.
Longnecker holds her high school in Phoenix’s career assists record with 2,056, and joins the Tigers after a runner-up finish in the Arizona state championship in 2022. She has been committed to Mizzou since November, before Sullivan took the helm.
Missouri has been in rebuild mode after a 9-19 campaign in 2022, securing the signature of seven transfers over the offseason, most recently announcing the addition of Eastern Tennessee State transfer Kimani Johnston on Wednesday.
