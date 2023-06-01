Kaylen Rush serves the ball (copy)

Rock Bridge’s Kaylen Rush serves the ball Oct. 29, 2021, at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rush signed with Mizzou volleyball Thursday.

 Beatrice Bankauskaite/Missourian

Missouri volleyball’s rebuild under new coach Dawn Sullivan has reached 11 new players.

The Tigers announced the signings of four incoming freshmen Thursday, adding to the seven transfers who committed over the course of the offseason.

