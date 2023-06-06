Missouri women’s basketball secured its fourth addition of the offseason Tuesday, when Croatian center Lucija Milkovic announced her commitment to the Tigers via a Twitter post.

Listed at 6-foot-5, the incoming freshman is currently the tallest player on the Tigers’ roster for the 2023-24 season.

  Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021.