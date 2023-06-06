Missouri women’s basketball secured its fourth addition of the offseason Tuesday, when Croatian center Lucija Milkovic announced her commitment to the Tigers via a Twitter post.
Listed at 6-foot-5, the incoming freshman is currently the tallest player on the Tigers’ roster for the 2023-24 season.
Milkovic has spent the past four seasons playing for the club Sibenik in the Croatian Premier League, according to the site EuroBasket, which lists her as playing 22 games last season and averaging 6.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
She also played in four of Croatia’s seven games in the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship, averaging 7.9 minutes, 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds when she saw the court.
The Tigers have now received two straight commitments from Europe, after freshman power forward Hilke Feldrappe (Berlin) joined May 22.
Milkovic joins Feldrappe, Evansville guard Abby Feit and Massachussets forward Angelique Ngalakulondi as Missouri’s offseason commitments. All four commits stand 6-0 or taller as the Tigers seemingly look to replenish the height lost from outgoing transfers Sara-Rose Smith and Jayla Kelly.
Mizzou also has three other incoming freshmen — Jefferson City product Hannah Linthacum, Abbey Schreake and Gatorade Missouri Player of the Year Grace Slaughter are all primed to join the team this fall.