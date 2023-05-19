Cabe Waters

Cabe Waters

 Courtsey of Georgia Southern athletics

Missouri women's golf announced an addition to its coaching staff Friday, appointing Georgia Southern assistant coach Cabe Waters to the same role with the Tigers.

Waters played collegiate golf at Limestone (South Carolina), where he was a four-year standout before spending another four seasons with the men's and women's golf teams as an assistant coach. 

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.