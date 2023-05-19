Missouri women's golf announced an addition to its coaching staff Friday, appointing Georgia Southern assistant coach Cabe Waters to the same role with the Tigers.
Waters played collegiate golf at Limestone (South Carolina), where he was a four-year standout before spending another four seasons with the men's and women's golf teams as an assistant coach.
The Gaffney, South Carolina, product then joined Georgia Southern as an assistant, helping the Eagles to the Sun Belt Conference title in 2022 and an NCAA Regional appearance.
Missouri head coach Caroline Westrup just concluded her first year the helm of the program. The Tigers finished last in the SEC Championships in April.
"I am super excited to add Cabe as my new assistant coach," Westrup said in the news release. "Cabe has all the qualities that I'm looking for in an assistant and most importantly, he shares my vision for the program."