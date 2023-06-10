Missouri women’s golf announced the signing of Ffian Tynan in a news release Friday, marking the Tigers’ second commitment from the transfer portal this offseason.

Tynan, who joins the Tigers after two seasons at Arkansas, posted a 73.50 scoring average for the Razorbacks over six rounds in the 2022-23 season. As a freshman, the Llanharry, Wales, native had a 76.18 average over 17 rounds.

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.