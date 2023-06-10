Missouri women’s golf announced the signing of Ffian Tynan in a news release Friday, marking the Tigers’ second commitment from the transfer portal this offseason.
Tynan, who joins the Tigers after two seasons at Arkansas, posted a 73.50 scoring average for the Razorbacks over six rounds in the 2022-23 season. As a freshman, the Llanharry, Wales, native had a 76.18 average over 17 rounds.
“I am very excited to add Ffion to our roster,” Missouri coach Caroline Westrup said in a news release. “She brings a lot of experience to our team and fits in when it comes to our standards and vision for our golf program. She is extremely competitive and is ready to make her legacy at Mizzou.”
Tynan won the Welsh Ladies Amateur Championship in 2022 and the Welsh Girls Championship in 2021. She is currently ranked 216th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
The Tigers also added Winnie Ng from Washington this offseason.