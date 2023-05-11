Missouri women’s track and field found itself in first place after Day 1 of the Southeastern Conference Championships in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The Tigers scored 22 points Thursday and are currently one point ahead of Arkansas for the lead. The Mizzou men’s team is tied for 12th with one point.
Sixteen of Missouri’s 22 points came in the women’s javelin throw. Graduate student Sophia Rivera finished with a toss of 183 feet, 8 inches to finish second in the event. Sophomore Valentina Bornacelli just missed out on a podium finish, taking fourth with her throw of 168-1. Senior Atina Kamasi rounded out the Tigers’ scorers in the event after chucking the spear 162-6 for sixth.
Senior Jenna Schwartz shot the Tigers into the Day 1 lead with a fourth-place finish in the 10,000-meter race, crossing the line in 35 minutes, 40.66 seconds.
Freshman Carolina Daza rounded out the scoring for the MU women with an eighth-place finish in the hammer throw. Her top toss was 201-10.
On the men’s side, Battle grad Sam Innes recorded the only point for Missouri with his eighth-place finish in the hammer throw, recording a top distance of 202-03.
Senior Christopher Conrad qualified for the 800 finals Saturday. He finished seventh in the preliminary race with a time of 1:48.77.
The Tigers continue competition at the SEC Championships starting with the men’s high jump at 4:30 p.m. Friday.