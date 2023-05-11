Sophia Rivera

Sophia Rivera

 

Missouri women’s track and field found itself in first place after Day 1 of the Southeastern Conference Championships in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Tigers scored 22 points Thursday and are currently one point ahead of Arkansas for the lead. The Mizzou men’s team is tied for 12th with one point.

