Sophia Rivera

Sophia Rivera

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

MU women’s track and field findsitself in first place after Day 1 of the Southeastern Conference Championships on Thursday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Tigers scored 22 points on the day and are currently one point ahead of Arkansas for the lead. The men’s team is tied for 12th with one point.

