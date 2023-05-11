MU women’s track and field findsitself in first place after Day 1 of the Southeastern Conference Championships on Thursday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The Tigers scored 22 points on the day and are currently one point ahead of Arkansas for the lead. The men’s team is tied for 12th with one point.
Sixteen of Missouri’s 22 points came in the women’s javelin throw. Graduate student Sophia Rivera finished with a toss of 183 feet, 8 inches to grab second place in the event. Sophomore Valentina Bornacelli just missed the podium, finishing fourth with her throw of 168-1. Senior Atina Kamasi rounded out the Tiger scorers in the event after chucking the spear 162-6 for sixth.
Senior Jenna Schwartz shot the Tigers into the lead with a fourth place finish in the women’s 10,000-meter race, crossing the line in 35 minutes, 40.66 seconds.
Freshman Carolina Daza rounded out the scoring for the women with an eighth place finish in the women’s hammer throw with a toss of 201-10.
On the men’s side, sophomore Sam Innes recorded the only point for Missouri with his eighth place finish in the men’s hammer throw, recording a distance of 202-03.
Senior Christopher Conrad qualified for the 800 finals race Saturday. He finished seventh in the preliminary rounds with a time of 1:48.77.
The Tigers continue competition at the SEC Championships starting with the men’s high jump at 4:30 p.m. Friday.