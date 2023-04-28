Missouri wrestlers finished with three top-three placements, including a first overall finish, on the second day of competition at the U.S. Open Championships on Friday in Las Vegas.

MU alum J'den Cox (214 pounds) won his class in the senior freestyle competition, beating NC State's Isaac Trumble 12-3. Cox was down 2-0 early in the first period before pulling ahead 4-2 with 27 seconds remaining. Cox rolled through the second period, outscoring Trumble 9-1.

