Missouri wrestlers finished with three top-three placements, including a first overall finish, on the second day of competition at the U.S. Open Championships on Friday in Las Vegas.
MU alum J'den Cox (214 pounds) won his class in the senior freestyle competition, beating NC State's Isaac Trumble 12-3. Cox was down 2-0 early in the first period before pulling ahead 4-2 with 27 seconds remaining. Cox rolled through the second period, outscoring Trumble 9-1.
Freshman Ryan Boersma (276) finished second in the U20 Greco-Roman championship, losing 13-5 to Borah High School senior Aden Attao. Boersma entered the second period ahead 5-0, but Attao stormed back, recording a five-point takedown in the process that secured the lead.
Sophomore Keegan O'Toole (163) won the third-place match for his class in the senior freestyle competition 10-2 against Arizona State's Josh Shields. Senior Jarrett Jacques (154) placed fourth after losing his third-place match to Michigan's Alec Pantaleo 4-2.
Volunteer assistant coach Dom Bradley (276) won his fifth-place match 8-2 by decision against Pittsburgh's Demetrius Thomas. This was Bradley's 15th U.S. Open appearance.
MU wrestlers will compete again Saturday in the U20 freestyle competition with preliminaries beginning at 10 a.m.
MU softball's series opener suspended
The opener of Missouri softball's three-game series against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, was suspended because of rain with the Tigers trailing 6-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The game will resume at 2 p.m. Saturday and can be streamed on SEC Network+. Game 2 of the series is set to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday and can be seen on SEC Network.
Cougars win in extras on walk-off
Indy Stanley hit a walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th to give Columbia baseball an 8-5 win over Harris-Stowe at Battle High School.
The Cougars blanked the Hornets (6-35, 2-19 American Midwest Conference) in the top of the 10th before Stanley delivered the game-winning homer. It was the 12th home run of the season for Stanley, who also hit a home run in Columbia's game against Harris-Stowe on Thursday.
Columbia (35-13, 17-4) junior Alex Grellner struck out the side in the 10th inning and earned his first win of the season.
The Cougars next play in the AMC Tournament, where they are the No. 2 seed and will face either No. 3 William Woods, No. 6 Central Baptist or No. 7 Hannibal-LaGrange at 1 p.m. Wednesday in O'Fallon.