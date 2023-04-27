Brayden McGinnis (mug)

Brayden McGinnis

 Brayden McGinnis

Missouri wrestling flashed its success at the national level Thursday, boasting four wrestlers competing in semifinal matches at the U.S. Open Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas.

Keegan O’Toole (163 pounds), Jarrett Jacques (157) and MU volunteer assistant wrestling coach Dom Bradley (275) each earned appearances in the semifinals of their respective weight classes after winning their first four matches of the day.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

