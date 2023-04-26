Ten members of the 2022-23 Missouri wrestling roster will be joined by a pair of program alumni and a coach representing the Tigers at the U.S. Open Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas. The competitions starts Wednesday and ends Sunday.
The senior freestyle competition Thursday will mark the start of the Tigers' competition. Two-time 165-pound national champion Keegan O'Toole will wrestle as the No. 4 seed in the 163-pound weight class. Redshirt junior and All-American Zach Elam (285) will battle as the No. 12 seed, and senior Jarrett Jacques (157) and redshirt sophomore Sean Harman (184) will compete as unseeded wrestlers in their respective weight classes.