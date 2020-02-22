On the biggest day of wrestling in the state of Missouri, the Tigers did not disappoint.
In front of the 10th largest crowd in program history, many of which were high school wrestlers coming from the state championships down the street at Mizzou Arena, Missouri (12-7, 8-0 MAC) defeated No. 19 Iowa State (9-5, 6-1 Big 12) 27-6 on Saturday’s Senior Day.
In the win, Iowa State was heavily shorthanded. The Cyclones competed without four of their nationally ranked wrestlers, most of which were listed “or” in the projected lineups.
In the first bout, Tigers redshirt sophomore Cameron Valdiviez fell to Alex Mackall 9-5 with riding time. But Missouri would go on to win its next eight bouts, starting with a 4-0 victory for Allan Hart over No. 16 Todd Small. Hart got all two minutes of riding time in the second period, paving the way for the win.
Alex Butler was the first of four seniors to wrestle for the final time at Hearnes Center. The group, which has won four consecutive conference titles, went 3-1 on the day. Butler edged out a 4-3 victory, narrowly avoiding a riding time point by one second.
Dylan Wisman pulled out the most dominating win of the day for Missouri. The senior said that because “the Hearnes is a special place to (him),” he had hoped to remember his final match in the arena as a positive one. He pinned Hank Swalla in the second period after getting two four-point near falls earlier in the match.
“Something’s clicked with him and he’s on fire,” coach Brian Smith said. “Yes, he lost to the national champ a few weeks ago, but you saw that there’s something different with him. He’s firing shots, he’s wrestling through scrambles and it’s exciting.”
Senior Connor Flynn also squeezed out a 3-0 victory, after riding his opponent for the entire second period. He was glad to get the win in front of his family, which he swears “took up like a half a section.”
“Riding’s been something that I’ve really focused on, especially this year and last year,” Flynn said. “We don’t let guys get easy escapes. I still want to go out there and open up a lot more and I feel like I have more to give.”
Missouri also got wins from Brock Mauller, who improved to 24-1 on the year, Jarrett Jacques, Peyton Mocco and Canten Marriott. The Tigers lost the heavyweight, with senior Jake Bohlken losing to Gannon Gremmel 6-2.
“People get caught up in wins and losses, these kids love the program,” Smith said. “They represent the university in the utmost way and that’s what’s special.”
The Tigers next test comes on March 7-8 as they head to Dekalb, Illinois for the Mid-American Conference Championships.