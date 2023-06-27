Mizzou wrestling standout Keegan O’Toole was named to the U23 U.S. World Team that will compete in the 2023 U23 World Championships, it was announced Tuesday.
O’Toole will compete in the 74-kilogram weight class at the meet, which will be held Oct. 23-29 in Tampere, Finland.
O’Toole finished with the No. 3 spot on the U.S. Senior National Team after finishing third in the U.S. Open back on April 25 and a victory by forfiet over Vincenzo Joseph at Final X on June 10.
This will be O’Toole’s second time making the U.S. team after winning a U20 world title back in 2021.
The rising junior is coming off his second consecutive NCAA title in the 165-pound weight class. He holds an all-time record of 63-3 with the Tigers, with two of his losses coming last season.
O’Toole is a three-time NCAA All-American and a three-time NWCA Scholar All-American.