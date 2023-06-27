Mun Choi

Mun Y. Choi President, University of Missouri System and Interim Chancellor

 Courtesy of University of Missouri

MU President Mun Choi was elected to the Southeastern Conference Executive Committee for 2023-24 on Tuesday. Choi’s term will begin July 1.

Choi becomes the second University of Missouri staff member to join the committee since the Tigers joined the SEC back in 2012. Director of public interest Sarah Reesman served from 2020-22.

