MU President Mun Choi was elected to the Southeastern Conference Executive Committee for 2023-24 on Tuesday. Choi’s term will begin July 1.
Choi becomes the second University of Missouri staff member to join the committee since the Tigers joined the SEC back in 2012. Director of public interest Sarah Reesman served from 2020-22.
The Executive Committee’s main job is to approve the conference’s annual operating budget and oversee all financial and fiscal affairs of the conference.
Choi will join Arkansas director of athletics Hunter Yurachek, Mississippi State senior woman administrator Ann Carr and Texas A&M faculty athletics representative Paul Batista on the committee. He’ll serve as vice president of the committee starting in 2025.
Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell will serve a two-year stint as president and Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman will serve as vice president. Ole Miss faculty representative Ron Rychlack retained his role as secretary, which he’s held since 2017.