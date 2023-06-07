MU track and field's Christopher Conrad finished 13th in the semifinals of the men's 800-meter race in the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships on Wednesday in Austin, Texas.
Conrad ran the race in 1 minute, 49.19 seconds to finish fifth in his heat and was not one of the nine fastest times, meaning he did not advance to the finals.
Conrad ran a personal-best time of 1:46.79 in the 800 at the NCAA West Preliminary back on May 26 to qualify for the championships.
This was Conrad's second consecutive appearance in the NCAA Outdoors after finishing 20th in the 800 last season.
Georgia's Will Sumner recorded the fastest time in the semifinals, finishing the race in 1:46.
Missouri still has six athletes left to compete in the NCAA Championships. Skylar Ciccolini and Sophia Rivera will compete in the women's javelin final at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Iowa sprinter and Battle alum Paige Magee will also compete Thursday. Magee will race in the 100 hurdles semifinals a 8:32 p.m. and the 400 hurdles at 9:30 p.m.
Roberto Vilches will compete in the men's high jump final for the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Kansas runner and Hickman alum Chandler Gibbens will also compete Friday, running in the men's 5,000 finals at 9:55 p.m.
Saturday will see three Tigers in action on the field. Claudina Diaz will compete in the women's high jump starting at 7:30 p.m. Kaia Harris will throw in the women's discus throw, which begins at 7:35 p.m. Euphenie Andre will close things out for Missouri when she competes in the women's triple jump at 8:10 p.m.