MU track and field's Christopher Conrad finished 13th in the semifinals of the men's 800-meter race in the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships on Wednesday in Austin, Texas.

Conrad ran the race in 1 minute, 49.19 seconds to finish fifth in his heat and was not one of the nine fastest times, meaning he did not advance to the finals.

