Roberto Vilches

Roberto Vilches

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Mizzou track and field's Roberto Vilches and Chris Conrad qualified for the NCAA Championships in the men's high jump and 800-meter run, respectively, during Day 3 of the NCAA West Preliminary on Friday in Sacramento, California.

Vilches finished third in the high jump, leaping 7 feet, 1½ inches. Conrad recorded a personal-best time of 1 minute, 46.79 seconds to finish fifth overall and third in his heat.

