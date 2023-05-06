Despite recording its third-most runs in a game this season, Missouri baseball lost to Ole Miss, giving up six home runs in a 20-14 defeat Saturday in the series finale at Taylor Stadium.
The Tigers couldn’t find any answers for Ole Miss catcher Calvin Harris. He set a program record after hitting four home runs on the day. He also recorded 10 RBI to lead the Rebels’ offensive outpouring.
Ole Miss heated up in the top of the fourth. Jacob Gonzalez hit an RBI single to score Peyton Chatagnier to tie the game at 4. Ethan Lege secured the lead for Ole Miss with an RBI groundout.
Harris continued the inning with a grand slam. Gonzalez, Bo Gatlin and Kemp Alderman scored on Harris’ blast to give Ole Miss a 9-4 lead.
Luke Mann responded with a grand slam of his own. The infielder launched a pitch over the right field wall to score Ross Lovich, Cam Chick and Matt Garcia to cut the Tigers’ deficit to one.
The Rebels stayed hot in the fifth inning. Chatagnier hit a solo home run, and Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly out to give Ole Miss an 11-8 lead.
The Rebels added four more runs in the sixth. Harris launched a two-run homer to right field. Later in the inning, Gonzalez hit a two-run single to make it 15-9.
Missouri did not go away, as it scored three unanswered runs across the sixth and seventh innings. Ty Wilmsmeyer hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Lovich hit an RBI double and Hank Zeisler hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to make it 15-12.
Ole Miss pulled away in the top of the ninth. Harris hit his fourth home run of the game — a two-run shot — and Chatagnier hit a solo home run to give the Rebels a 20-12 lead.
Zeisler hit a two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the ninth.
Logan Lunceford started on the mound for Missouri. The freshman struck out three batters and gave up four hits and six runs in 3⅓ innings. Zach Franklin, Rorik Maltrud, Kyle Potthoff, Daniel Wissler and Austin Troesser all got time on the mound for the Tigers on Saturday.
Despite the loss Saturday, Mizzou (27-20, 7-17 Southeastern Conference) won its series against Ole Miss (25-23, 6-18) with Friday’s 13-3 win. It marked the Tigers’ second SEC series win this season.
Missouri next hosts Georgia for a three-game set beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Taylor Stadium.