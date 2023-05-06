Despite recording its third-most runs in a game this season, Missouri baseball lost to Ole Miss, giving up six home runs in a 20-14 defeat Saturday in the series finale at Taylor Stadium.

The Tigers couldn’t find any answers for Ole Miss catcher Calvin Harris. He set a program record after hitting four home runs on the day. He also recorded 10 RBI to lead the Rebels’ offensive outpouring.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback