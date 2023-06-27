MU wrestling standout Keegan O’Toole was named to the U23 U.S. World Team that will compete in the 2023 U23 World Championships on Tuesday.
O’Toole will compete in the 74-kilogram weight class at the meet, which will be held from October 23-29 in Tampere, Finland.
This will be O’Toole’s second time making the U.S. Team after winning a U20 World title back in 2021.
The rising junior is coming off his second consecutive NCAA title in the 165-pound weight class. He’s also earned All-American honors in each of his first three seasons.