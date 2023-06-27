Keegan O'Toole

Keegan O’Toole

 MU athletics

MU wrestling standout Keegan O’Toole was named to the U23 U.S. World Team that will compete in the 2023 U23 World Championships on Tuesday.

O’Toole will compete in the 74-kilogram weight class at the meet, which will be held from October 23-29 in Tampere, Finland.

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700