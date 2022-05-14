It was senior day for Missouri baseball — but it was the junior Torin Montgomery that came up big in the Tigers' 5-3 win over Florida on Saturday. Montgomery hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning that gave Missouri its first lead of the series.
The Tigers trailed the Gators 3-1 when Montgomery unleashed a 387-foot shot to left field to give Missouri a permanent lead. The Tigers (26-21, 8-18 SEC) were kept in the game thanks to a quality start from Spencer Miles. Miles has struggled since SEC play started and got taken out of the Friday night role.
But on Saturday, he reminded everyone why he was the ace to start the season.
The Rock Bridge product threw six innings and limited Florida (31-19, 12-14) to three runs. Ian Lohse came out of the bullpen when Miles was taken out of the game, and didn't let the good start go to waste.
Lohse pitched three scoreless innings — allowing only two hits. Lohse is back to looking like what Steve Bieser and Missouri expect from him after a rough start coming back from Tommy John surgery during his freshman year. He earned his third save of the season when he induced a double play to end the game.
After getting blown out Friday, the Tigers were once again able to bounce back at home. MU only recorded three hits and gave up 13 runs Friday. It looked like a completely different team Saturday, registering 12 hits and allowing just three runs.
It's been a common theme that Missouri will lose the first game at home but bounce back to win the series. During SEC play, the Tigers are 9-1 after losing the first game of a home series. With slim chances of making the SEC tournament, Missouri will need to continue the trend in the rubber match Sunday.
Coming into the weekend, the Tigers were two games back of Mississippi State and Kentucky. If they want to get into the SEC tournament, they need to pass both teams. The Wildcats and the Bulldogs dropped their games Friday and Saturday, so Missouri now sits just one game back of qualifying for the tournament.
The Tigers hold tiebreakers over both teams and have the potential to sneak into Hoover, Alabama.