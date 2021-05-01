The bottom of the second has been fruitful for No. 15 Missouri softball in its series against No. 3 Florida. That was when the Tigers got their only two runs in Friday’s Game 1 loss. On Saturday, the Tigers plated four in the second on their way to a 10-2, five-inning run-rule victory at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Natalie Lugo was looming in the circle for the Gators. On paper, she was even better than Game 1 starter Elizabeth Hightower, against whom Missouri had problems generating offense. Coming into the game, Lugo had an ERA of 1.30. But Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said her team was ready after Friday’s loss.
“You give everything you have, and it just doesn’t go your way,” Anderson said of Friday’s loss. “You don’t want to beat it down. You just want to come out with great energy the next day, and we did that.”
Lugo may have better stats than Hightower, but she didn’t have a better start against Missouri.
She bent in the first inning. After Missouri starter Laurin Krings gave up a solo home run in the first to give Florida the lead, the Tigers (35-12, 13-7 SEC) threatened right back in the home half. A pair of singles had runners at the corners with one out before Casidy Chaumont lined into a double play to end the inning.
In the second, Lugo broke. She got Kimberly Wert to pop up to start the inning, but that would be Lugo’s last out of the day. Emma Raabe took the first pitch she saw over the fence in center after Cayla Kessinger was walked. The two-run shot was Raabe’s seventh of the year. Three singles later, Missouri had a 4-1 lead. A wild pitch, a fielder’s choice that got nobody out and a hit batter followed as Lugo made way with the loss resting on her shoulders.
Neither of the other two Florida pitchers fared much better. Rylee Trlicek allowed another four runs in 2⅓ innings of relief. Haley Pittman gave up the walk-off homer in the fifth to Hatti Moore in the ⅔ innings she pitched.
The 10 runs Missouri scored were the most Florida (36-8, 15-5) had given up in a game this season.
“Today we just really tried to jump on top of those good pitches,” center fielder Brooke Wilmes said, “And when we were able to do that, we were able to start rallies and score runs.”
Wilmes was 3 for 4 on the day with a two-run single that helped chase Lugo in the second. Kendyll Bailey was 3 for 3 with a pair of RBI, scoring two herself. Alex Honnold and Hatti Moore at 2 for 3 each rounded out the multi-hit days for the Tigers, with Moore collecting two RBI on her walk-off homer.
Not to be lost in the offensive display was Laurin Krings’ outing in the circle. She pitched all five innings, giving up two runs on five hits. She has shown dramatic improvement over her past few outings in conference play compared to the first SEC series at Georgia. Anderson offered some insight into her step up.
“We have her starting in a more upright position so she’s looser and more relaxed,” Anderson said. “She doesn’t think about throwing 100%, she thinks more about throwing 80%.”
Her improvement could prove invaluable as the Tigers begin to look ahead to Sunday’s series decider, next week’s games against No. 18 Tennessee and beyond.