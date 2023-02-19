 Skip to main content
Moore scores perfect 10 as MU gymnastics defeats No. 5 Auburn

Missouri gymnastics made history Sunday evening at the Hearnes Center as it came through with its fourth-highest score in program history en route to a 197.450-196.550 victory over No. 5 Auburn.

Alisa Sheremeta holds herself up

Alisa Sheremeta holds herself up on the uneven bars Sunday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Sheremeta stood out during the night with her floor and beam routine.

In front of the most fans to ever attend one of its gymnastics meets, No. 16 Missouri shattered its season-high score.

Jocelyn Moore hugs a teammate

Jocelyn Moore hugs a teammate after her turn on vault Sunday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Moore earned a perfect 10 for that vault pass.
Sunisa Lee prepares to flip on the beam

Sunisa Lee prepares to flip on the beam Sunday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Lee had the most decorated season for an Auburn gymnast in 2022.
Alonna Kratzer finishes her floor routine

Alonna Kratzer finishes her floor routine Sunday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. The Tigers defeated Auburn with a new season-high score of 197.450 to 196.550.
Amari Celestine yells in excitement after nailing a pass

Amari Celestine yells in excitement after nailing a pass on the vault Sunday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Celestine won the meet for the Tigers with her ending floor routine.
