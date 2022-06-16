Name, image and likeness opportunities for Missouri athletes got a major boost Thursday from the Missouri legislature.
SB 718, signed by Gov. Mike Parson, will allow coaches, employees and other individuals associated with the athletic department to assist with NIL compensation opportunities for student-athletes.
The bill also says that associated individuals helping student-athletes cannot act as their agents, receive compensation from a student-athlete or a third party or be present at a meeting where the compensation of a student-athlete is being discussed with a third party.
As a result of the bill, MU Athletics announced several programs looking to take advantage of the opportunity.
“As an institution, we will help our Tigers maximize NIL opportunities within the framework of the updated legislation and NCAA rules,” athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said in a news release. “We look forward to collaborating with our University partners and providing a new NIL-related educational curriculum which is unique to Mizzou.”
MU announced a partnership with the trading-card brand Topps for the school to be part of an NIL trading-card program “featuring the Tigers’ elite student-athletes,” the release said.
The release said MU football players also will be able to profit from the sale of customized jerseys. MU is part of a larger partnership between Fanatics and OneTeam Partners that provides the opportunity for college football players across the country to make money from the sale of their specific jerseys.
Customized MU football jerseys will be available for purchase ahead of the 2022 season, according to the release.
Another partnership between MU athletics and the NIL company Opendorse will create an online one-stop shop for MU fans and local organizations to connect with Tiger athletes for future NIL opportunities. Opendorse is set to partner with 75 schools ahead of the fall semester.
MU’s athletic department will also create a team to oversee NIL activities headed by a new position — assistant athletics director for name, image and likeness — the release said.
Educational opportunities for players interested in becoming involved in NIL are also set to be offered. MU Athletics will be running a three-day NIL experiential learning program for student-athletes in partnership with the Griggs Innovators Nexus, the Law and Journalism schools and the Trulaske College of Business.
“As we continue to develop our holistic student-athlete experience, this program will be a foundational piece of our NIL plan moving forward,” senior associate AD for student-athlete development & championship performance Rachel Blunt said in a release. “We have had great collaboration with several schools on campus and we will continue to develop additional learning opportunities to provide our student-athletes with the resources they need to be successful at Mizzou and beyond.”