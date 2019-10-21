A week later, she was in Columbia and hit the drum “Big Mo” before the Tigers‘ homecoming win over Ole Miss on Oct. 12. She visited her former teammates and coaches at Missouri as well as her sister Kelsey who is a middle distance runner for the Tigers.
“Taking a little mental break and a running break to reset before the Olympic year because that’s really important,” Schweizer said.
The World Championships ended a track season that began after Schweizer competed in the World Cross Country Championships in Denmark last March.
After she takes a breather, she will begin preparing for the Olympic year that ends with the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo where Schweizer is trying to earn a spot on the U.S. team.
Her first professional season that ended with a ninth-place finish at the world championships showed reasons to be optimistic about the next couple of years.
It started with Schweizer training with Bowerman Track Club, the top distance running team in the U.S. where Schweizer trained with runners she idolized growing up.
“(My first practice was) intimidating and kind of pushing my body to its limit,” Schweizer said. “I was like, ‘I didn’t know I could go there.’”
The training paid off when Schweizer qualified for the World Championships with a second-place performance in the 5,000 meter run at the USA Track and Field National Championships and then looked forward to her first World Championships in Doha.
On Oct. 2, in the prelims of the 5,000 meter run, she broke her personal record by nine seconds with a time of 14 minutes, 52 seconds, qualifying for the final with the second-fastest time in the prelims.
“Being my first World Championships and having it be the first time having a prelim before a final was very nerve-wracking,” Schweizer said. “I just kind of treated the prelim like it could be my final and ran relaxed.”
“I knew that that PR wasn’t really where my fitness was so I wasn’t nervous about it and I knew that I could chip away at it in the final,” Schweizer said.
Schweizer improved her time even more in the final with her time of 14 minutes, 45 seconds that was the ninth-fastest time ever by an American in the event.
“I didn’t think the final was going to be that fast,” Schweizer said. “I was hoping to get under 14 minutes, 50 seconds, but 14:45 I wasn’t really expecting.”
Schweizer will have higher hopes when trying to make the U.S. Olympic team in the event she ran at the World Championships this fall.
“Finishing ninth just makes me hungrier for more and hopefully I can be top-five or top-three someday,” Schweizer said.
She might also try to double up and make the team in the 10,000 meter run, but her main focus will still be the 5,000.
“I really want to try it,” Schweizer said. “I know the 5K will probably be my focus, so if the 10K happens to go well I’ll try to go for that too.”
Schweizer didn’t get the chance to consider doubling up with the events in the World Championships in Doha and will have a good opportunity to do so at the trials this summer.
At the trials in Eugene, Oregon, the 10K is on the first day of the meet, June 19, and the 5,000 rounds are on June 25 and 28, giving distance runners plenty of time to recover in between events.
But the added prestige of the Olympics makes qualifying for either event more of a challenge.
“I think knowing that it is the Olympic it’s just going to be that much more difficult and knowing that there’s gonna be a lot of people that are going to be gunning for those spots,” Schweizer said. “But at the end of the day, my goal is to make the Olympic team and then make new goals from there.”