MU alumni hoops game features many fan favorites

  • Updated
Former MU basketball player Martin Rucker

Former MU basketball player Martin Rucker shoots the ball Saturday, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The game raised money for United Community Builders and the Carroll Family Foundation.

 Jia Wu/Missourian

Missouri held an alumni game Saturday at Mizzou Arena with the purpose of raising money for both United Community Builders and the Carroll Family Foundation for Pediatric Liver Disease.

Money was raised for the non-profit organizations through donations at the door.

Former MU men’s basketball players DeMarre Carroll and Laurence Bowers helped organize the event and were the team captains .

“I haven’t played on this floor since five years ago, and it’s always a great time to come back to the alma mater and pour into it, pour into the community and to have all of my brothers come back and support the event,” Bowers said. “My heart is full, I’m overjoyed and I’m thankful.”

Team Bowers prevailed over Team Carroll 87-86 after a closely contested game.

The game featured notable former MU athletes such as Melvin Booker, Phil Pressey and Martin Rucker.

In attendance at the alumni game was new Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates along with Michael Porter Jr., who currently plays for the Denver Nuggets and was a former Tiger.

Team Bowers took an early lead in the first quarter and finished off the first half strong to take a 31-30 lead.

In the third quarter, it was announced that $500 would be donated for every dunk in the quarter. At the end of the 10-minute period $4,000 had been raised for the foundations.

Team Carroll clawed their way back into the game at the end of the third after a clutch 3-point shot from Sean Weatherspoon that put team Carroll up two points at the end of the quarter.

But Bowers’ team fought back in the fourth quarter to secure a one-point win.

Throughout breaks and timeouts in the game, both Carroll and Bowers spoke about the importance of the nonprofit organizations. Carroll, who himself has struggled with liver disease, explained the personal significance that his pediatric liver foundation has to him and how he wanted to help others going through the same struggles.

Some of the alumni players are excited to see what the future holds for the basketball program at MU.

Melvin Booker, former MU basketball player and father of the Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, shared his thoughts on Gates and his new coaching staff.

“I’m proud of him and I’m excited for him (Gates),” Melvin Booker said. “I’m excited about what they’re about to do. I got to watch practice while I was here so it was fun to see them interact with their guys and see how they work. It’s going to be an exciting season.”

Rickey Paulding, laughs with Marcus Denmon during the game

Rickey Paulding, left, laughs with Marcus Denmon during an alumni game Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. MU basketball alumni were divided between two teams for the game, playing for team captains Laurence Bowers or DeMarre Carroll.
From left, Jason Conley, William Moore and Laurence Bowers watch

From left, Jason Conley, William Moore and Laurence Bowers advance down the court Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Bowers’ team won the game 87-86.
William Moore, left and Jason Conley, right, try to block Kentrell Brothers

William Moore, left, and Jason Conley, right, try to block Kentrell Brothers (10) on Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. They were participating in a charity alumni game with the purpose of raising money for both United Community Builders and the Carroll Family Foundation for Pediatric Liver Disease.

Demarre Carroll passes Doug Smith, left, and shoots the ball

DeMarre Carroll passes Doug Smith, left, for a layup Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The game was part of the MU Athletics Come Home Tour this summer.
Michael Porter Jr. signs autographs for fans

Michael Porter Jr. signs autographs for fans Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Porter played basketball for Missouri. He has played professionally for the Denver Nuggets since 2018.
  • General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700

