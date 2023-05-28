MU athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois announced Sunday that Missouri baseball coach Steve Bieser will not return next season.
The Tigers went 30-24 overall and 10-20 in the Southeastern Conference in 2023, Bieser's seventh season at the helm. Mizzou made the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2019 but lost to Auburn in the first round Tuesday.
"Baseball is important to our University, our conference, and our state," Reed-Francois said in a news release. "We understand the vital role baseball plays, and we are committed to further increasing our investment in the program and look forward to future successes. We will work quickly and expeditiously to find the candidate who is the best fit to return Mizzou Baseball to the national stage."
Bieser compiled a 188-155-1 overall record in his time at Mizzou.
"I would like to thank the University of Missouri for entrusting me to lead this program for the past seven years," Bieser said in a news release. "We have faced many challenges along the way, but the bottom line is we just didn't win enough games in this tough and rugged conference."
MU announced that a "national search" for a new coach will be begin immediately.