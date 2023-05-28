Missouri coaches watch the game against Texas Southern (copy)

From left, then-Missouri baseball coach Steve Bieser and assistant coaches Jason Hagerty and Tyler Packanik look onto the field March 5 at Taylor Stadium. MU announced Sunday that Bieser will not return next season.

 Adam Runge/Missourian

MU athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois announced Sunday that Missouri baseball coach Steve Bieser will not return next season.

The Tigers went 30-24 overall and 10-20 in the Southeastern Conference in 2023, Bieser's seventh season at the helm. Mizzou made the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2019 but lost to Auburn in the first round Tuesday.

