MU Athletics announced five former athletes and one coach will be named to the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022 is the 32nd group to be enshrined. The induction ceremony will take place November 18 at the Missouri Theatre. The event has free admission and is open for anyone to attend.
The enshrinement ceremony will also honor the anniversary of Missouri men’s and women’s sports being combined under one label, as both genders were separated until the 1976-77 season. The female athletes from that academic year will be recognized.
Two members of the Class of 2022 have been a part of the Tigers’ recent success — former football coach Gary Pinkel and wrestler J’den Cox.
Pinkel, who coached Missouri from 2001 to 2015, is widely-known for being the winningest coach in program history (118-73). He lead the Tigers to 10 bowl appearances and five conference division titles during his tenure (Big 12 North and SEC East).
Cox became the first three-time national champion in any Division I collegiate sport, winning the 197-pound class in 2014, 2016 and 2017. He is one of two four-time all-Americans in Missouri Wrestling history, along with Ben Askren.
The other four Tigers being honored also have decorated resumes — four-time All-American and Missouri outdoor long-jump record-holder Yusuf Alli (track and field); 1991 Big Eight beam champion Jennifer Devine (gymnastics); two-time All-American runner Lynn Malir (track and field); and two-sport phenom Pete Woods (football and baseball).
MU is set to recognize them again November 19 at Memorial Stadium, where Missouri will play New Mexico State.