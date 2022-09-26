MU Athletics announced five former athletes and one coach will be named to the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022 is the 32nd group to be enshrined. The induction ceremony will take place November 18 at the Missouri Theatre. The event has free admission and is open for anyone to attend.

The enshrinement ceremony will also honor the anniversary of Missouri men’s and women’s sports being combined under one label, as both genders were separated until the 1976-77 season. The female athletes from that academic year will be recognized.

