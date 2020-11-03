Atina Kamasi won’t be able to vote in the general election, but that hasn’t stopped her from encouraging other athletes to do so.
Kamari came to the U.S. from Serbia to throw javelins for Washington State’s track and field team before transferring to the University of Missouri in 2019. In September, Kamasi and other members of MU’s Black Student Athlete Association spent weeks at a table in the lobby of the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex. They helped teammates check their registration status or register for the first time, request absentee ballots and ask questions about the election process.
As a senior, Kamasi said she wanted others her age to understand the importance of voting, even when she couldn’t.
“I’ve been in this country for four years,” Kamasi said. “I know what’s going on; I’m witness to it every single day. I’m such a doer, and I want to do as much as I can and change things for the better. So to not be able to use my voice in the country I love and I live in has been really difficult.”
Kamasi helped found BSAA this summer and now serves as treasurer. President Cason Suggs and vice president Keiarra Slack attended a summit for Black athletes in January last year. After meeting students from schools that had advocacy groups like BSAA already established, Suggs and Slack decided MU needed one, too. With the help of Brown and Kamasi, Missouri launched its own BSAA.
The group made a statement in September when it helped organize the March with Mizzou. The march drew hundreds of participants who walked from the MU Columns to Memorial Stadium to “promote unity against the injustices which continue in our nation,” according to a BSAA statement.
Slack said BSAA and other advocacy groups have continued to make a quiet impact even after the march. After a grand jury decided not to charge officers in the killing of Kentucky woman Breonna Taylor, Kamasi said Female Athlete Minorities at Mizzou held a conversation among women athletes about the ruling. It is these conversations, Slack said, that make change.
“I think it’s been effective and good in big and small ways,” she said. “We had the big march and that made a really big statement, but you can’t do a march every month.”
BSAA’s march and voter registration tabling came just as MU began to implement the Southeastern Conference’s Voter Education and Participation Program. Announced in early September, the program provided a basic framework that each member institution could then adapt and expand upon to help educate staff and athletes about voting.
Torie Johnson, Associate Commissioner for Academic Relations at the SEC, said the program was the result of conversations with SEC athletes amid nationwide protests against racism and police brutality this summer. She said athletes around the conference expressed a desire to learn more about civic engagement.
Johnson said schools did everything from hold voter registration drives to provide information on volunteering to work the polls on Election Day. According to a news release back in September, NCAA made Election Day an off day for all teams.
“All of our institutions were doing a number of things to support their student athletes,” Johnson said. “Some of those things have happened historically, some of them are happening this year for the very first time.”
Missouri released its action plan for the program Sept. 3. According to the release, the Mizzou Athletics Committee for Inclusive Excellence was to lead the implementation of the program. MACIE, which was created just this summer, would also help staff register to vote and encourage participation at the polls.
MU faculty athletics representative Pam Bruzina, who helped lead the development of Missouri’s action plan, said that the involvement of staff makes the SEC’s program unique among other conferences with similar initiatives.
Deputy Athletic Director Brian Brown, a founder of MACIE, said education was “the crux” of the program. To educate student-athletes, the athletic department enlisted the help of MU political science faculty. Professors Laron Williams and Bill Horner led Zoom sessions educating athletes on the history and importance of voting, the electoral college, and how their votes translate into policy.
“I want college students more engaged in politics because they typically tend to be one of the groups that is the least engaged,” Williams said. “Therefore, politicians don’t really have many incentives to listen to the demands or the preferences of college students.”
Missouri’s action plan also emphasized the role of leadership groups including BSAA, Female Athlete Minorities at Mizzou, Student-Athletes Fostering Equality and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Students in these groups were encouraged to have conversations with teammates about the election process and encourage them to vote.
Slack, a junior soccer player, said the conversations aren’t always easy. But for her, coming to a place of understanding with teammates is about “being genuine.”
“The good thing about sports is you’re surrounded by so many people,” she said. “I’m learning from my other Black teammates, what their lives are like, where they’re from. I’m learning from my teammate who is Hispanic. It’s just important for us as a team to, if we really love each other, make the time to learn from one another.”
Kamasi and other athletes from around the world have been able to share their beliefs through these conversations, even when they can’t do so at the polls. And although they can’t cast ballots Tuesday, the SEC Voter Education and Participation Program and groups like MACIE and BSAA have made it their mission to see that whoever can — including dozens of student-athletes and staff — will.