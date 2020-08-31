A group of Missouri athletes has organized March with Mizzou, inviting people to join them in a demonstration to shine light on social injustices.
The march will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, from the Missouri Athletics Training Complex to the MU Columns.
As Missourian Tiger Kickoff editor Christina Long reported in a tweet late Sunday night, track and field athletes Olivia Evans, Atina Kamasi and Cason Suggs and MU defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside are leading the planning of the march in conjunction with the Black Student Athlete Association and the newly formed Female Athlete Minorities at Mizzou.
MU track and field athletes Olivia Evans, Atina Kamasi and Cason Suggs and defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside have led the planning of this march, as have organizations Black Student Athlete Association and the newly formed Female Athlete Minorities at Mizzou. @CoMoSports pic.twitter.com/vLMbZRuNJi— Christina Long (@christinalong00) August 31, 2020
The march comes on the heels of the Missouri football team canceling practice Friday to “focus on the current state of our country,” according to a team statement.
“We desire to use our platform as college student-athletes to shed light on the injustices that are plaguing our country, and to help promote CHANGE!” the statement said. “We refuse to ignore racism and police brutality.
“We are in the process of fostering change within our community by continuously bringing awareness to the importance of every single American, and to implement change in our government, law enforcement (local and state), and youth.”
MU football’s Twitter account retweeted dozens of tweets with the same message, including from several players, multiple assistant coaches and Missouri men’s basketball’s quote tweet of the message.
The next day, MU football coach Eli Drinkwitz said that in the meeting his team “focused on what is going on in society and how to best move forward as a team.” He said players and staff shared stories and that tears were shed in Friday’s meeting.
Drinkwitz also said Saturday that his program has a lot of “in-house” initiatives — presumably community outreach that isn’t shared publicly — that it has already taken part in and would plan to pursue more in the future.
“I can’t give you right now what we’re actually doing,” MU running back Larry Rountree III said Saturday. “That’s family business. But we’re going to be doing things to actually talk about the Black Lives Matter movement and social justice in America.”
Friday was the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The social injustices King fought against have been brought into sharper relief by the police killing of George Floyd in May and the more recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the protests they have sparked around the nation and world.
Athletes from multiple other schools around the country have participated in movements or are planning to do so.