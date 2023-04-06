Desireé Reed-Francois points to the crowd (copy)

MU athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois points to the crowd March 22, 2022, at Mizzou Arena. MU announced a one-year contract extension for Reed-Francois on Thursday, keeping her with the university through June 30, 2028.

 Megan Matty/Missourian

The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved a one-year contract extension for athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois, the university announced Thursday. Reed-Francois’ contract now runs through June 30, 2028. She also received a salary increase from $800,000 to $1.25 million per year.

In less than two years with MU, Reed-Francois has already made her mark on Tigers athletics. Reed-Francois was responsible for signing and recently extending MU men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates, who led the Tigers to the second round of the NCAA Tournament win in March.

