The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday that all 14 member institutions would be participating in the new SEC Voter Education and Participation Program.
The program will provide student-athletes, coaches and staff with “educational sessions, resources and access to campus or community experts,” according to MU’s release. MU’s action plan includes working with MU political science faculty to educate on the importance of voting, how to register and voting absentee or in person.
To encourage student-athletes to register to vote, academic and student-athlete development staff will send instructions on how to check registration status and register to vote online. Head coaches are to hold team meetings for athletes to check their registration status and take time to register. In Missouri, the last date of registration for student-athletes and staff members is Oct. 7.
While the SEC is considering making Election Day a mandatory off-day from team activities, currently there is no requirement that coaches give athletes the day off. However, MU’s action plan says that coaches will be encouraged to do so, as well as help arrange transportation to polling places for those that need it.
MU says it is working with the Boone County Clerk to make either Mizzou Arena or Hearnes Center a central polling place for the general election, where anyone registered to vote in Boone County can fill out a ballot regardless of where they live.
Student-athlete groups will be involved in the implementation of the program. Mizzou Athletics Committee for Inclusive Excellence and its ambassadors will organize “peer-to-peer education” on voting history for student-athletes, help athletics staff register to vote, and work at polls on Election Day. Leadership groups, including Black Student-Athlete Association and Female Athlete Minorities at Mizzou, which organized Wednesday’s March with Mizzou, are to participate in peer-to-peer education and encourage teammates to register and vote.