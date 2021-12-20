MU Athletics received an anonymous estate gift of $10.5 million Monday evening, per a news release. The gift comes from a “longtime supporter” and will be used for athletic scholarships.
“We are incredibly grateful for the extreme generosity of this donor,” MU athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in the release. “This amazing gift will serve as a lasting testimony to this donor’s lifelong passion for Mizzou and our student-athletes.”
The release stated that the donor hopes the donation serves as a “call to action” to support MU Athletics and the current and future student-athletes.