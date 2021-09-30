MU athletics announced 10 additions to the Missouri Intercollegiate Hall of Fame on Wednesday. The Class of 2021 is the 30th induction in the hall’s history, dating back to 1990.
The class will be officially inducted Friday at the Tiger Hotel in a ceremony with family and friends present. The 2020 class will also be present due to their induction ceremony being postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The inductees of both classes will be honored at the Missouri-Tennessee football game Saturday.
The 2021 class includes Dick Atkinson (baseball, 1951-52), Jim Baker (track and field, 1960-62), Bill Constantine (track and field, 1953-55), Merv Johnson (football, 1956-57), Richard Poe (golf, 1961-63, coach 1978-98), Howard Richards (football, 1977-80), Rob Riti (football, 1996-99), Joe Scott (men’s basketball, 1959-61), Jessica Vander Kooi (volleyball, 2003-06) and Henry Wiebe (track and field, 1957-59).