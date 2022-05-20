For the second straight night, Missouri baseball came up with a win it needed to keep alive its hopes of making the SEC Tournament.
And for the second straight night, the Tigers rolled over Georgia on the road, this time beating the Bulldogs 10-3 in Athens.
With one game remaining in its regular season, MU (28-22, 10-19) trails Kentucky (29-24, 11-18) by one game for the 12th and last spot in the SEC tourney. The Tigers hold the tiebreaker over UK. Alabama (28-25, 11-17), which is 1½ games up on MU with two remaining, owns the tiebreaker over MU and on Friday clinched its spot next week in Hoover, Alabama.
Mississippi State (26-29, 9-20) trails MU by a game, but, with MSU's loss Friday to Tennessee, it's been eliminated from contention, as the Tigers hold the tiebreaker over the Bulldogs.
After an 11-3 victory Thursday, Missouri was paced by a another two-homer performance, this time from Torin Montgomery, who launched a pair of three-run homers. Luke Mann hit two home runs Thursday but went off with an injury Friday after going 1-for-2 with a double. His replacement on the base paths and then at third base, Justin Colon, finished 2-for-2 with a triple and three runs scored.
Lefty Nathan Landry (4-2) worked six strong innings in relief for the win. He stuck out seven while allowing two runs on three hits.
"Another really well-played game, great job by the guys," MU coach Steve Bieser said in a release. ... "Offensively, it was solid, and then the pitching performance — (starter Tony) Neubeck did his job, and then Landry was spectacular."
Heading into the series with an 0-12 record on the road in SEC play, the Tigers now have come up with back-to-back huge wins when they've needed them most.
They'll need another Saturday — and a Kentucky loss — when they end the regular season with a 1 p.m. game in Athens. It streams on SEC Network+.