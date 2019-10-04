When Missouri baseball and softball played each other Friday night, it wasn't wins or records that were on the line, but canned food.
The baseball team beat the softball team 4-0 in the third annual Fight Hunger Charity Game. The matchup was held to raise money for Tiger Pantry, an organization that helps provide food resources and education to families in need.
On the diamond, the baseball team scored all four of its runs in the second inning, while the softball team was held hitless until the fourth inning. The win gives the baseball squad a 2-1 series lead.
More importantly, off the diamond, the teams raised about $1,000 in canned food and monetary donations through a food drive and a silent auction for Missouri memorabilia. All of the proceeds will go to the Tiger Pantry and The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.