Missouri baseball scored a run in each of the first five innings to secure a 6-0 victory against Western Illinois on Tuesday at Taylor Stadium.
In the first inning, fifth-year senior Luke Mann started things off with a triple to right field. Mann scored when Dalton Bargo grounded out to the pitcher.
In the bottom of the second, freshman Jackson Lovich hit an RBI double to center field to score Hank Zeisler.
Missouri (10-2) continued to build its lead in the third inning. Zeisler reached on a hit-by-pitch to load the bases. After a pitching change, Lovich walked to bring in another run, extending the Tigers’ lead to 3-0.
Missouri hitters were hit by a pitch five times and walked seven times in the victory.
“We knew that they struggled throwing strikes coming into the game,” MU coach Steve Bieser said. “It was important to have a disciplined approach at the plate, and I thought we had that.”
Sophomore Justin Colon hit a solo home run, his second of the season, to begin the bottom of the fourth.
In the fifth inning, Colon stole second base, which led to an error by Western Illinois (1-11). The error allowed senior Ty Wilmsmeyer to steal home, making it 5-0.
Colon and Trevor Austin tallied two hits each for Missouri, while five Tigers pitchers combined to strike out 14 Leathernecks.
Freshman Logan Lunceford had a strong outing on the mound in his first career start. The right-hander struck out six over four innings.
Left-hander Jacob Hasty struck out two batters over two innings. Brock Lucas also recorded two strikeouts in his lone inning of work.
Senior reliever Kyle Potthoff closed the game by striking out the side in the ninth.
“That was the story of today‘s game,” Bieser said. “Our pitchers did a fantastic job, and each of them stepped up and had strong performances.”
The Tigers will look to extend their eight-game winning streak as they begin a four-game series against New Jersey Institute of Technology at 6.p.m. Friday at Taylor Stadium.