After a season where Missouri baseball finished 15-36 (8-22 Southeastern Conference), expectations are low for a team trying to bounce back in a loaded SEC.
Infielder Torin Montgomery said the team has "the underdog mentality with swagger". He went on to say, "We want to walk on the field knowing that that chip is on our shoulders for a reason."
The Tigers will come into this season losing major production from last year's team. Andrew Keefer, the team leader in batting average and on-base percentage, is gone and so is its leader in earned runs allowed and innings pitched, Seth Halvorsen. The Tigers will be hoping that a talented class of freshman featuring names like Carlos Peña and Tony Neubeck will be able to help replace some of the lost production.
"They (Peña and Neubeck) have been really exciting to watch," coach Steve Bieser said. "They came in a step ahead of a lot of freshman and they were ready to go."
Until the freshman are ready to fully contribute, they will rely on mainstays from last year's roster to carry the load. Returning players like Montgomery, Joshua Day and Luke Mann, who each started 38 or more games last year, will try and set the tone for the rest of the team.
Missouri will open up its season Friday against Nicholls State, which it will play a four-game series against. The Tigers will stay in Louisiana for four more games before making their home opener against Tarleton State on March 4.
Bieser is hoping these early games will get his team into shape before their first real test of the season.
"The whole goal is to win these games early," Bieser said. "Then when Gonzaga comes in here, who is a really good club, we better be ready to play."
It doesn't get easier after that because five days later, Missouri will open SEC play against the runner-up in last year's College World Series, Vanderbilt, followed by the team who finished with the best record in the SEC in Arkansas.
After not qualifying for the SEC tournament last year, these games will be important for a Tiger team trying to prove they deserve to be apart of the conversation come May.
“We might not be thought of too highly so coming into that and leaving our mark. No matter the outcome, we want teams to remember we were there," Montgomery said. "Buying into the fact that it is a tough conference, but we are tougher."
The SEC is going to be a challenge no matter how tough Missouri is. In D1 Baseball's preseason rankings, there are six SEC teams in the top 10 and eight in the top 25. The Tigers will face all eight in a series during the regular season. If they want to stand a chance, they will need to improve across the board.
Last year Missouri ranked last in the SEC in BA, OBP, RBI, ERA and strikeouts.
"We know that we should’ve played better than we did last year and that we are a better team than what we showed last year," Bieser said. "Just getting what we had back in '17 through '19 of just being a little more consistent on the field. I think this group is ready to step up and do that."
As tough as the SEC is, the Tigers may have already faced their toughest challenge of the season. On Jan. 16, pitching coach Brian DeLunas passed away from kidney disease. He has left his impact on the team as they have adopted a "Do it for DeLunas" saying.
"He was here for all of us and loved helping us," pitcher Spencer Miles said. "Baseball was his one true love and helping kids grow as men through the game. It has been hard on us."
Mitch Plassmeyer, who was mentored by DeLunas, will fill in as the new pitching coach.
With the season just around the corner, the team is keeping their head high and looking to honor their coach with a competitive season. Despite an already challenging start to the season, there is still excitement surrounding the team.
“I haven’t been more excited to work with a group and open up a season in my coaching career than with this group," Bieser said. "I’m excited to see what they can do.”