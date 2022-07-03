Former Nebraska and Hickman High School baseball player Cam Chick will transfer to Missouri to finish his college baseball career, he announced via Twitter on Sunday.
The former Kewpie batted .251 with 43 hits in 173 at bats in 2022 — eight of them being home runs — for the Cornhuskers. Chick also drove in 26 runs and stole eight bases.
Chick isn’t the only recent addition to the Tigers. Former Bethune-Cookman infielder Matthew Garcia tweeted Saturday that he would be transferring to Missouri. Missouri also landed former New Mexico State pitcher Rorik Maltrud.