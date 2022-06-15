Missouri baseball has hired Ricky Meinhold as its new pitching coach, Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball first reportedvia Twitter on Wednesday.
The Tigers are making the hire following the departure of pitching coach Mitch Plassmeyer, who was hired by the Baltimore Orioles organization as an MiLB pitching coordinator after one season as MU's pitching coach.
MU ended the 2022 season with a 5.58 ERA, ranking No. 12 out of 14 SEC teams. The Tigers did not qualify for the SEC Tournament.
Previously, Meinhold was a pitching coordinator for the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball League. He was a scout for the Cardinals, and an MiLB pitching coordinator for the Mets.