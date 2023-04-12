After a blowout victory against Missouri State on Tuesday, Missouri baseball will return to Southeastern Conference play as it travels to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M in a three-game series starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The two programs have met 80 times prior to this weekend’s series at Blue Bell Park, and the Aggies hold a 44-35-1 advantage. In the teams’ most-recent series, the Tigers took two of three against Texas A&M at Taylor Stadium.
Texas A&M (20-13, 5-7 SEC) is coming off of a 5-1 loss to University of Texas San Antonio at home Tuesday. Before that, the Aggies notched a series win over Auburn on the road.
Two players to look out for are Aggies infielder Hunter Haas and outfielder Jace LaViolette. Haas slugs .545 and has 21 RBI, and LaViolette leads the team in home runs and RBI with eight and 34, respectively.
Right-hander Nathan Dettmer will be the starting pitcher for Texas A&M on Thursday. The junior currently holds respective ERA of 5.98 for the Aggies. It has not been announced who will start on the mound yet for Texas A&M on Friday or Saturday.
Luke Mann and Ty Wilmsmeyer have been hot recently for Missouri (21-11, 4-8). Mann hit a home run in the series opener against Vanderbilt last Thursday and a solo blast against Missouri State, and Wilmsmeyer hit two home runs throughout the series against Vanderbilt and had two hits against the Bears.
Dalton Bargo and HankZeisler are also coming off strong performances heading into this weekend. Bargo had two hits — including a home run — Tuesday against Missouri State, and Zeisler is coming off a two-hit, both triples, and two-RBI performance.
Logan Lunceford will get his second-ever SEC start in the series opener Thursday for Missouri. Right-hander Chandler Murphy will start on the mound for the Tigers on Saturday. Missouri’s starting pitcher for Friday has yet to be announced.