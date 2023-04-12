Missouri starting pitcher Logan Lunceford delivers a pitch (copy)

Missouri starter Logan Lunceford delivers a pitch against Vanderbilt on April 6 at Taylor Stadium. Lunceford will start for the Tigers in their series opener against Texas A&M on Thursday in College Station, Texas.

 Margo Wagner/Missourian

After a blowout victory against Missouri State on Tuesday, Missouri baseball will return to Southeastern Conference play as it travels to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M in a three-game series starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The two programs have met 80 times prior to this weekend’s series at Blue Bell Park, and the Aggies hold a 44-35-1 advantage. In the teams’ most-recent series, the Tigers took two of three against Texas A&M at Taylor Stadium.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you