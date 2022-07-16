Missouri baseball landed its second transfer pitcher in as many days Friday, when Minnesota senior J.P. Massey announced his commitment to the Tigers via his Twitter account.
Proud and Blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Missouri pic.twitter.com/Yxo10QeAfV— 🎒Jp Massey🎒 (@jPeezy40) July 15, 2022
Massey follows Jacob Hasty, who reportedly joined MU from LSU on Thursday.
The Minnesota right-hander made 12 starts in his senior season for the Gophers and ended the year 2-8. Massey recorded a 6.52 ERA in 59⅓ innings last season, totaling 63 strikeouts and allowing 43 earned runs.