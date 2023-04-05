Ty Wilmsmeyer slides headfirst into third base (copy)

Missouri's Ty Wilmsmeyer slides headfirst into third base against Kansas on March 22 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. The Tigers hope to snap their six-game losing streak against Vanderbilt on Thursday.

 Adam Runge/Missourian

After losing six Southeastern Conference games in a row, Missouri baseball returns home to welcome No. 4 Vanderbilt for a three-game series, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Taylor Stadium.

The Commodores have largely dominated the Tigers since 2013, holding a 25-4 advantage. Missouri (19-9, 3-6 SEC) has lost the past seven matchups against Vanderbilt, including a three-game sweep on the road in its most-recent meeting, coming in March 2022.

