After losing six Southeastern Conference games in a row, Missouri baseball returns home to welcome No. 4 Vanderbilt for a three-game series, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Taylor Stadium.
The Commodores have largely dominated the Tigers since 2013, holding a 25-4 advantage. Missouri (19-9, 3-6 SEC) has lost the past seven matchups against Vanderbilt, including a three-game sweep on the road in its most-recent meeting, coming in March 2022.
Vanderbilt (24-5, 9-0) is one of the hottest teams in the nation right now — the Commodores are currently on a 12-game winning streak. They have swept then-No. 3 Mississippi, Mississippi State and Georgia during that streak to open up conference play.
Outfielder RJ Schreck and infielder Davis Diaz are two names to keep an eye on for Vandy. Schreck leads the team with seven home runs and 32 RBI, and Diaz has 33 hits and 27 RBI.
Tiger batters will be facing left-handers Carter Holton, Hunter Owen and Devin Futrell — who hold ERAs of 2.58, 3.51 and 2.70, respectively, for the Commodores.
Luke Mann and Trevor Austin have been the most consistent hitters for Missouri so far this season. Mann leads the team with 38 hits and has eight home runs, and Austin boasts a .326 batting average and 22 RBI. Hank Zeisler has also played a key role in the Tigers’ offensive success — he leads the team with nine homers and 33 RBI.
Freshman Logan Lunceford will start on the mound for the Tigers on Thursday, and senior Chandler Murphy will be Missouri’s starter Friday. The Tigers’ starting pitcher for Saturday’s series finale has not been announced yet.