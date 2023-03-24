No. 22 Missouri baseball stumbled in the ninth inning against No. 11 South Carolina, leading to an 9-8 loss.
The Tigers gave up an 8-5 lead after giving up four two-out runs. The winning run came from a fielder's choice error on a ground ball to shortstop Justin Colon.
MU's bullpen has been beat up as of late, and this seems to be the first time that the lack of depth has really hurt Tigers.
Missouri earned the lead thanks to three home runs from Luke Mann. The homers came in the third, fourth and eighth, accounting for six of the Tigers eight runs.
RBI singles from Dylan Leach and Trevor Austin in the eighth and sixth, respectively, capped off the offensive onslaught for the Tigers.
The second contest of the three-game series against the Gamecocks will continue at 3 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina.
Dahlgren earns top-5 at NCAA Championships
Missouri men’s swim and dive continued competition Friday for Day 3 of the NCAA Championships in Minneapolis, where the Tigers currently sit in 16th place with 50.5 points. California leads the overall standings with 315 points.
Fifth-year Jack Dahlgren earned Missouri its first top-5 finish at the 2023 championships, after finishing fifth in the 200-yard freestyle in a career-best 1 minute, 32 seconds. His fifth-place finish is a career best at the NCAAs, and his time was just a hundredth of a second better than his previous best at the prior year’s NCAAs. Dahlgren’s efforts earned the Tigers 14 points.
MU’s Clément Secchi and Ben Patton both made the consolation final for their respective events. In the 100 fly, Secchi placed 14th, finishing in 45.24 and earning the Tigers three points. In the 100 breast, Patton finished tied for 11th with Stanford’s Ron Polonsky. Patton and Polonsky both finished in 51.41, earning both teams 5.5 points.
The MU relay quartet of Dahlgren, Patton, Secchi and Grant Bochenski finished ninth in the 400 medley relay, finishing in 3:03.26
Freshman diver Collier Dyer finished 28th in the 3-meter, while senior swimmer Will Goodwin placed 41st in the 100 breast.
The record-breaking performances in Minneapolis didn’t stop Friday. Arizona State's Léon Marchand picked up his second NCAA record in two days after he won the 400 IM with a time of 3:28:82. Marchand won the 200 IM Thursday, setting a record time of 1:36.64. In the 400 medley relay, three teams — Florida, Indiana, ASU — all finished quicker than the former NCAA record. The Gators were the fastest of the three, setting a new NCAA mark at 2:58.32.
On Saturday, the final day in Minneapolis, Missouri will have Dahlgren compete in the 200 back, Goodwin and Patton in the 200 breast, Secchi and Jan Zubik in the 200 fly, divers Dyer and Carlo Lopez in the platform diving, and the relay team racing in the 400 free relay.
Three personal bests highlight MU track and field races
Three Tigers — Jenna Schwartz, Isabelle Christiansen and Kelsey Schweizer — earned personal bests in while competing in the North Carolina State Raleigh Relays on Friday.
Schweizer finished with her best time in the 1500-meter race with a time of 4:30.74.
In the 5000, both Schwartz and Christiansen completed personal bests. Schwartz earned hers with a time of 16:31.83, while Christiansen was able to complete her race in 16:49.24.
MU drops match to Kentucky
Missouri tennis came up short against Kentucky, losing 4-1. The Tigers went 1-3 in the singles matches, with the only victory coming from Inah Canete's match over Zoe Hammond.
Doubles did not go any better for Missouri as they went 0-2 in those contests.
The Tigers will next face Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Cougars pounce early in blowout win
Columbia College lacrosse stuffed St. Ambrose 14-6 to secure its first road victory of the season.
The Cougars (2-2) hit the ground running by putting up six goals in the first quarter. The defense held its ground as well and only gave up one goal in the first half. Columbia entered half time up 8-1 after holding St. Ambrose scoreless in the second.
Three goals in each of the final two quarters topped off the Cougars' performance. Four Cougars also boasted multiple goals. Matthew Cessna, Ethan Houston and Tyler Parrott all scored three while William Rusk shot in two. Derek Howard and Zach Baker also found the back of the net.
Columbia will take on Saint Mary at 6 p.m. Monday in Columbia. This will be the first time the Cougars have played at home since February 19th.