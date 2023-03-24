Luke Mann (copy)

Luke Mann

 Courtesy of MU athletics

No. 22 Missouri baseball stumbled in the ninth inning against No. 11 South Carolina, leading to an 9-8 loss.

The Tigers gave up an 8-5 lead after giving up four two-out runs. The winning run came from a fielder's choice error on a ground ball to shortstop Justin Colon.

