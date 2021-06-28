Missouri baseball received a future commitment Monday afternoon when class of 2023 pitcher Josh McDevitt announced via Twitter that he would join the Tigers in college. It marks the second commitment in three days for Missouri after Central Missouri transfer pitcher Conor Dryer announced his intentions Saturday.
McDevitt, a native of Effingham, Illinois, was ranked as the 10th-best player in the state of Illinois in his class by Prep Baseball Report. His fastest pitches clock in at 92 mph per PBR.
It’s a promising addition for Bieser and new Tigers pitching coach Brian DeLunas, though the commitment is still two years out .